Gun-trigger jammed when put to man's head during Leeds attempted murder, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gun jammed when it was put to man’s head and the trigger pulled over a row about a car debt, a court was told.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patson Mafaune is on trial at Leeds Crown Court for the attempted murder of the man outside a burger restaurant in Woodhouse last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that 23-year-old Mafaune had gone to Mr T’s on Burley Road that day to confront the man over claims that Mafaune’s brother owed him money for a vehicle.

With others present, Mafaune climbed into the victim’s Vauxhall Astra on Westfield Crescent, shortly after 4pm, but footage showed the victim jumping out moments later in a panic.

Patson Mafaune is on trial for attempted murder after a shooting outside Mr T's restaurant on Burley Road in July last year. | National World

He later told police that Mafaune produced the 9mm pistol in the back of the car and put it to the side of his head.

The victim said he heard several clicks and when he turned the gun was in his face. Assuming it was jammed, the victim got out of the driver’s seat and fled in panic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Street CCTV footage was played to the jury that showed the man jumping out of the Astra with another male. The victim was heard to shout: “He pointed it at my f****** head bro.”

Mafaune was seen getting back into his Seat Leon and drive off as the victim hurled a brick at the car.

But the Seat emerged again moments later and shots could be heard coming from the moving car. The victim ducked down behind other parked cars on hearing the bangs. He was not injured.

The Seat, driven by Mafaune, then smashed into two parked cars on Westfield Crescent before he abandoned it outside Mr T’s and fleeing on foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested later having been traced through the car-keeper details.

Ballistic experts confirmed three 9mm pistol shots were fired during the incident. Cartridges were also found at the scene.

Prosecutor Abigail Langford told the court that the incident was “triggered” by a dispute over a car deal.

The victim said he had loaned his Audi A1 to Mafaune’s brother, who then crashed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim had then gone to the Mafaunes’ mother’s address on July 24 with two other males saying he wanted the financial matter settled.

He was arrested over his alleged threatening behaviour to the woman, but was later released without charge.

As a result, Patson Mafaune armed himself for the meeting the next day, the Crown claims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mafaune, of Servia Drive, Little London, denies attempted murder and possessing a firearm with an intent to endanger life.

However, he does admit possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Ms Langford said: “It was only sheer luck that the intended target did not lose his life.

“Was it purely for theatre or to frighten, or was it an attempt on the life of another?”

The trial continues and is expected to last around six days.