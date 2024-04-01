Tempest Road Leeds: Woman's death has 'cast a shadow' over Beeston as man charged with murder
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after police launched a murder investigation in Beeston, following the discovery of a body on Saturday (March 30).
Officers were called to a house on Tempest Road just after 1.15pm, where a woman was receiving medical attention. She died a short time later.
A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. Police said it appeared to be "isolated" and that no other suspects were being sought.
Today (April 1), it was confirmed that George Chalmers, of Tempest Road, had been charged with the woman's murder.
The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.
Coun Ed Carlisle, who represents the ward at Leeds City Council, lives close to where the incident was reported.
He said: "It's always a shock when a tragedy like this happens on your doorstep.
"What police have said is really key. There doesn't appear to be a wider risk involved, although it is a tragedy."
Coun Carlisle has lived in Beeston for the last 20 years. He added: "It's not a nice thing to happen in your community, and our hearts go out to the people who are directly affected.
"We've weathered many storms in Beeston, but it's a strong community and it's at times like these that we need to stand together."
A significant police presence was reported on Saturday at Tempest Road, near to the junction with Dawson Road. Officers were still at the scene more than 24 hours later.
Coun Carlisle added: "A section of the road was taped off and there were a few police cars.
"The bottom line is that most people in the community will not know what has happened, but they will have heard about the police presence and the murder investigation - and that casts a shadow over our shared lives together."