Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after police launched a murder investigation in Beeston, following the discovery of a body on Saturday (March 30).

Officers were called to a house on Tempest Road just after 1.15pm, where a woman was receiving medical attention. She died a short time later.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found on Tempest Road, Beeston, on March 30. Photo: Steve Riding.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. Police said it appeared to be "isolated" and that no other suspects were being sought.

Today (April 1), it was confirmed that George Chalmers, of Tempest Road, had been charged with the woman's murder.

The 53-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Coun Ed Carlisle, who represents the ward at Leeds City Council, lives close to where the incident was reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It's always a shock when a tragedy like this happens on your doorstep.

"What police have said is really key. There doesn't appear to be a wider risk involved, although it is a tragedy."

Coun Carlisle has lived in Beeston for the last 20 years. He added: "It's not a nice thing to happen in your community, and our hearts go out to the people who are directly affected.

Coun Ed Carlisle described the discovery of a woman's body in Beeston as a "tragedy". Photo: Leeds City Council.

"We've weathered many storms in Beeston, but it's a strong community and it's at times like these that we need to stand together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A significant police presence was reported on Saturday at Tempest Road, near to the junction with Dawson Road. Officers were still at the scene more than 24 hours later.

Coun Carlisle added: "A section of the road was taped off and there were a few police cars.