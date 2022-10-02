Leeds Crown Court round-up: Paedophiles, drug dealers and a woman who attacked officers outside the city railway station

Among the sentences that judges had to deal with week were:

Natalie Flynn

Flynn was part of a gang of four who attacked British Transport Police officers outside Leeds Railway Station after a day of drinking.

All jailed this week.....(top from left to right) Maundrill , Baskerville and Lloyd and (bottom left to right) Edeson, Hamid and Leeds Crown Court.

Making matters worse, they had been the magistrates’ court that morning so one of the gang could attend a hearing.

The incident was caught on CCTV and one witness said: “They were the cruellest bunch of individuals and seemed proud of what they had done.”

Michael Morris

The 36-year-old was arrested and has been held on remand after stalking a female he was briefly in a relationship with.

He sent 60 texts to the scared female in the space of a night and told her he had booked a table at a restaurant for them, despite being warned by police to stay away.

He had even told her wanted to marry her during their first date, which scared her.

Sean Lloyd

A drunken thug who punched and strangled his partner sarcastically told a court “it’s been a pleasure” after the judge jailed him.

Lloyd left the victim with a one-inch laceration above her eye and throttled her to the point that she almost lost consciousness.

The judge, Recorder Jason Pitter KC said: “There is two sides to you that comes out in drink, it’s a violent side and an aggressive and controlling side.”

Ashley Edeson

The dad-of-four dealer who hid more than £1,000 worth of drugs between his bum cheeks was described by a family friend as a “good role model for his children”.

The 33-year-old had been busted in 2014, but claims drug bosses told him he needed to pay for the drugs confiscated eight years ago by selling again.

This time they found 54 deals of crack cocaine and 18 wraps of heroin, with a total street value of £1,009, when they pulled him over in Harehills.

Bruce Maundrill

Paedophile Maundrill was finally jailed after he admitted abusing children at railway signal boxes in the early 1980s.

The warped 66-year-old, who was a signalman for Yorkshire Freight, even claimed that one of his victims enjoyed it.

He admitted six offences, including multiple rapes and indecent assaults on children as young as five.

Ryan Baskerville

Army Cadet volunteer Baskerville tried to claim he was sleepwalking when he groped a 15-year-old boy asleep in his own bed.

After years of denials, the 28-year-old finally admitted it, along with sexually touching an 11-year-old boy that he would take swimming, having groomed his family into trusting him.

His offending was compounded after police raided his home and found child abuse photos on his laptop.

Saleh Hamid

The young drug dealer was caught out in a sting operation led by West Yorkshire Police when they targeted him as part of a clampdown on Class A drugs.

