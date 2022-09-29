Paedophile railway rapist claimed victim ‘enjoyed it’, Leeds Crown Court told

Bruce Maundrill would turn the abuse into vile games after taking the children into the boxes where he worked as a signalman for Yorkshire Freight, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The abuse took place over a six-year period and he would give them money afterwards.

Maundrill was given a 16-year sentence this week after he admitted six offences, including multiple rapes and indecent assaults.

The children were aged as young as five and his offending only came to light in recent years when they finally contacted police.

Jailing 66-year-old Maundrill, Judge Ray Singh told him: “It was a campaign of abuse.

"Those children were no doubt told it was an adventure, seeing the trains, but it took a horrible, nasty, vile turn.

"You groomed them suggesting it was a game.

"You were able to get on in life, knowing your dark, hidden secrets, but they were not.

"It was planned, persistent and prolonged abuse for your own sordid pleasure.”

Prosecutor Richard Davies said the abuse took place when Maundrill, of Glebelands, Kellingley, was aged between 24 and 30.

He would abuse the children at signal boxes including Gascoigne Wood, Sherburn North and South Milford.

Chillingly, he would turn the abuse into a “competition” between several youngsters, daring each to go further than the last.

He would then make them hide when a train went by to avoid being detected.

An impact statement from one victim, who is now in her 40s, said she has struggled with her mental health and has contemplated suicide.

When Maundrill was finally arrested he told police it was “something he has regretted”.

Candid about his offending, he claimed that one of the victims seemed to enjoy the abuse.

Maundrill said he no longer had a sexual interest in children.

Mitigating, Soheil Khan said that his client has no previous convictions, and said: “He has spent his life as a hard-working man.

"He expresses deep regret and remorse for his actions that have ruined the lives of others.”

Mr Khan said he was frail and needed two hip replacements.