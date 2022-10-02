Saleh Hamid became a target during a West Yorkshire Police operation, selling Class A drugs on several occasions to an officer who would visit his home on Kimberley Place in Harehills.

The 21-year-old admitted selling crack to the man on five occasions, and one of selling heroin between August and September last year.

He was described in court as a “ring and bring” dealer, meaning he would make calls to get hold of drugs to sell on to addicts.

Hamid was caught dealing to an undercover officer

He also admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and two counts of dealing Class B drugs.

This came after police tried to pull him over as he drove a Mercedes through Leeds in July of last year.

He was chased along Bridge Street, North Street and Skinner Lane before reaching the Sheepscar Interchange.

He ran three sets of red lights before eventually losing control of the car and hitting a metal post.

After fleeing on foot the police eventually detained him, prosecutor Austin Newman told Leeds Crown Court was told.

On him they found £300 in cash and £240 worth of cannabis separated into street deals.

They also found a phone containing messages related to drug dealing.

Mitigating, Robert Stevenson said that Hamid had a “limited role” and said: “There was a degree of naivety and immaturity.

"He had no influence above him in the chain. The gain for him was for limited financial gain."

He said that Hamid had been introduced to cocaine where he was working and became addicted.

He said: “He went down into a spiral which led to him being indebted to his dealers.

"He does not want to be involved in it any further.”

Judge Jason Pitter KC had told Hamid during a previous hearing that he would need to time to look at the reports before deciding on his overall sentence.

He appeared again later this week via video link from prison where he was being held on remand.

Judge Pitter said: “The reality is that you were somewhere in between a lesser role and significant role.”

