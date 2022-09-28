The gang attacked BTP officers outside of Leeds Railway Station.

The group of four had been drinking after one had appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court that day on September 8, 2021.

When a heated argument broke out at the station among the gang, they turned on two British Transport Police officers who tried to intervene.

This included 37-year-old Natalie Flynn, who was with her 18-year-old son.

As well as being abusive to the officers, they kicked and punched them “numerous times”.

The incident was caught on CCTV and one witness said: “They were the cruellest bunch of individuals they had encountered and seemed proud of what they had done.”

Flynn, of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe in Dewsbury, had pleaded guilty to affray at a previous hearing at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month and was held on remand to await reports.

She had shouted towards her son as she was led away: “Bye son, happy birthday.”

Appearing again this week and mitigating on her behalf, Stephen Welford said her time spent in custody has had a positive effect.

He said: “Her outlook on life has changed. She has stopped drinking and smoking and it has been rehabilitative as well as a punishment.”

Judge Ray Singh gave her a 13-month jail term, suspended for two years, 180 hours of unpaid work and told her she must wear an electronic tag until January 3.

A second woman was sentenced to 18 months’ jail, suspended for two years, for her part in the attack.