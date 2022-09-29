Sean Lloyd attacked his partner after spending the day drinking.

Sean Lloyd muttered “fantastic” after being told he would be given a custodial sentence for the vicious assault on the woman after a day spent drinking in Wakefield.

The 35-year-old chef, who has been held on remand since his arrest, admitted a charge of causing actual bodily harm.

He left the victim with a one-inch laceration above her eye and throttled her to the point that she almost lost consciousness.

Leeds Crown Court was told that she remembers him saying: “This time I will make sure I do it right.”

It is thought he meant he was going to kill her.

The judge, Recorder Jason Pitter KC said: “There is two sides to you that comes out in drink, it’s a violent side and an aggressive and controlling side.

"You squeezed her so tight she thought you were going to kill her. She believed she was going to die.”

Prosecuting, Jade Bucklow said the couple had been in a relationship for six years and was punctuated with domestic violence.

Having been drinking since 1pm on August 4 this year, his partner joined him in Wakefield city centre on the evening but she later left after a minor dispute.

At 2am, he went to her home and demanded to know who she was with.

He grabbed her phone from her and threw it against the wall, kicked her in the leg while wearing heavy work boots and hit her in the stomach and face.

He then put his hands around her throat.

Eventually, she was able to get free and run out into the street, where she was spotted by an off-duty police officer who took her to hospital. She was covered in blood.

She underwent a CT scan and continues to suffer problems with her eye.

The court was told she has recurring nightmares that her GP says could be a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Reading out an impact statement to the court and fighting back tears, she said: “I struggle to understand how somebody I love could do this to me.

"He has massive issues with binge drinking and loses all control.”

Lloyd, of Stanley Road, Wakefield, gave no comments to police when interviewed, but did admit he had spent the day drinking.

He has two previous convictions for drink driving, the last in 2021 when he was nearly five times over the limit.

He received a 14-week suspended sentence, meaning his latest offence put him in breach.

Mitigating, Howard Shaw said: “He wishes her (the victim) to know how very sorry he is.

"He is thoroughly ashamed of himself. He clearly has a drinking problem.”

He said that Lloyd, who worked as a chef at Rinaldis Italian restaurant in Wakefield, accepts that he needs help.

He was given a restraining order of indefinite length to keep him away from the victim.

Speaking after the case, DS Daniel Buttle, of the Wakefield Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “This assault has left the victim with lasting injuries.