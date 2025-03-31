Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It has been two years to the date that teenager Jamie Meah was dragged from a taxi and killed in Leeds - and police are continuing to hunt for three men wanted over his murder.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching a fresh appeal for information today (March 31), officers said they are carrying out “extensive enquiries” into the whereabouts of the suspects.

It has been two years since Jamie Meah was killed in an attack in Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

The 18-year-old victim’s family have also released a statement to coincide with the tragic anniversary, describing their immense “pain and distress” at the loss of the youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the police probe continues, here’s everything we know so far -

What happened to Jamie?

On the evening of March 31, 2023, Jamie was dragged from a taxi and killed with a sword, Leeds Crown Court heard.

It was heard that he had been targeted by a drugs gang on Brooklyn Terrace who had been waiting in a Mercedes to carry out the attack using a “three-to-four-foot sword”.

A 16-year-old boy, who was with Jamie at the time, was also stabbed and seriously injured. As the gang attacked the pair they were heard to say: “You better tell your boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then fled the scene. Jamie was able to stagger to a property on Brentwood Street, where he told the occupier that he needed an ambulance.

He collapsed unconscious moments later. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died. It was later found that a stab wound to his leg had severed the femoral artery which proved fatal.

The 16-year-old victim was able to flee to a nearby fish and chip shop. Despite having multiple lacerations, his injuries were not life threatening. Four suspects in the attack then left the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Has anyone been jailed over the attack?

Ranei Wilks, who was part of the gang that killed Jamie, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Leeds Crown Court in February this year. He was jailed for 15 years.

The 23-year-old was cleared of attempted murder of the second teenager, but found guilty of GBH with intent. He was also found guilty of two counts of possessing a bladed article, one from the day of the attack and another from an incident in 2022 when a car carrying Wilks was stopped and a knife found in the vehicle.

The Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC told Wilks that he would be sentenced on the grounds that he did not use the sword himself, but encouraged the others in the attack.

The court heard that the fingerprints of Wilks had been found in the hired Mercedes which was abandoned in Bradford days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was only arrested a year after the attack, when he landed at Leeds Bradford Airport from a flight from Turkey.

Who are the three remaining suspects?

Three men wanted over the attack remain on the run. Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe and Enham Nishat, all now aged 22 and from Leeds, are believed to have fled the UK shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects.

Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers and Enham Nishat, allaged 22 and from Leeds, are wanted over Jamie’s murder and for the attempted murder of a 16-year-old victim. | West Yorkshire Police

Enquiries showed they had initially travelled to Liverpool before leaving the country. All three are wanted over Jamie’s murder and for the attempted murder of the 16-year-old victim.

What have Jamie’s family said?

In a statement released to mark two years since Jamie’s death, his family said: “It is now the second anniversary of Jamie’s murder and there are still three people who are wanted. Our pain and distress will continue until all those responsible face justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie’s son is growing up without his dad and will one day ask about where he is. Jamie was also a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, partner and friend and we will never get over the heartbreak of losing him.

“He is always in our hearts, and no words will bring him back. The only thing we have left is the desire to get justice for Jamie and his son.”

What have detectives said?

Detectives are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate the three outstanding suspects and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Jamie’s death has had a devastating impact on his family, and two years on they still haven’t got the answers they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie had only turned 18 two weeks previously and his death in such violent circumstances highlights the tragic and long-lasting consequences of knife crime.

“Ranei Wilks is serving a 15-year prison sentence for his part in the attack but this remains an active murder investigation and our determination to make sure all those involved answer for their crimes is as strong as ever.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe or Enham Nishat or has any information that could help us find them to please come forward.

“I can assure you that all information will be dealt with sensitively, whether you come to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I report information?

Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be given online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternative, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.