The partner of a teenager killed in a drugs turf war in Leeds told a court of the devastation caused by his death, and the newborn baby he will never see.

Jamie Meah was just 18 when he was killed in cold blood by a gang in Armley in 2023 who dragged him from a taxi and fatally stabbed him with a sword.

One of four suspects, 23-year-old Ranei Wilks, was jailed today having been found guilty of manslaughter. The other three suspects remain at large.

Prior to sentencing, a victim statement was bravely read to Leeds Crown Court by Jamie’s partner of two years, Evie Linstrum. She found out she was pregnant just two weeks before he was killed.

She said: “He was so excited about becoming a father.

“It’s so hard seeing Jamie’s face in my baby’s face. My son has no idea due to his innocent age. When he gets older I will have to explain to him what happened to his dad.

“I should not have to deal with losing a partner and raising a child on my own.

“He has been robbed of his father and will never get to see the great dad he would have been.

“I feel numb a lot of the time. I still feel the same devastation now. At times I feel broken.

“My life has never been the same and never will be.

“I’m so angry with the people who took Jamie’s life. They have shown no remorse.”

Jamie Meah (pictured) died after being attacked by a gang over drugs turf war. | WYP / National World

In a family statement released after today’s sentencing hearing, they said: “Losing Jamie was the worst day of our lives.

“You never think something like this will happen to your family. The moment we were told of Jamie’s death, the shock was indescribable, the disbelief, confusion, then the devastating realisation that it was true.

“Our family will never be the same, our heartbreak will stay with us, knowing that we will never see Jamie again.

“It is coming up to the two-year anniversary of Jamie’s death and there are still three men wanted for his murder. Our pain and distress will continue, until all those responsible are brought to justice.

“Anyone who is prepared to carry a weapon should understand the devastation it causes when it is used. Too many young lives are being taken in violent circumstances leaving heartbroken families to pick up the pieces.

“Our only consolation, the only thing we have left and what gives us strength to carry on is the desire to get justice for Jamie and his son.”

Jamie and his friend Kane Priestley were dragged from the taxi on the Brooklyn Terrace and Hall Lane area of Armley by a gang on the evening of March 31, 2023.

The court heard the pair had been delivering drugs and the gang took exception to them being “on their turf”.

Jamie died after his femoral artery was partially severed during the attack causing catastrophic bleeding. Kane Priestley suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

It was accepted that Wilks had been in the car with the others and “encouraged” them, but did not directly take part in the attack.

All four suspects fled the country, with Wilks being arrested on his return last year when he touched down at Leeds Bradford Airport on a flight from Turkey.

The jury cleared him of murder but found him guilty of manslaughter of Jamie, and Section 18 wounding with intent on the second victim. He was jailed for 15 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck of West Yorkshire Police said: “Jamie’s family have been left absolutely heartbroken at his death in such cruel and senseless circumstances, and we know that nothing will ever make up for the pain and loss they are continuing to endure.

“Regardless of the situation in which it occurred, he was just a boy who had only turned eighteen two weeks previously and had his whole life ahead of him.

“His death at such a young age is utterly tragic and shows very clearly the appalling consequences of serious knife violence.

“Despite his denials, Wilks has been convicted of his part in this brutal attack and will have a long time in prison to reflect on the devastation that his actions have caused.

“This remains an active murder investigation and we are determined to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

West Yorkshire Police said they are still wanting to arrest (l-r) Enham Nishat, Aquade Jeffers, and Caleb Awe.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate wanted suspects Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe, and Enham Nishat, and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has knowledge of their current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist our ongoing efforts to find them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at livechat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.