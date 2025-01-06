Teenager dragged from taxi and 'barbarically' murdered in Leeds gangs' drugs war

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was dragged from a taxi and stabbed to death by a rival drugs gang in a “barbaric” assault, a court had heard.

Jamie Meah was fatally stabbed on Brooklyn Terrace and a teenage boy, who was 16 at the time, was badly injured, as the gang was heard to say: “You better tell your boys”, as they savagely attacked the stricken pair on the floor.

Ranei Wilks is alleged to be have been part of a gang that got out of a waiting Mercedes and then attacked the two males with a large “three-to-four-foot sword”.

He denies murder and attempted murder, along with two counts of possessing a bladed article.

The 23-year-old is on trial at Leeds Crown Court. Three other suspects remain at large and are thought to be in hiding abroad.

Opening the case for the Crown this morning, Imran Shafi KC said Wilks and Mr Meah had worked for rival gangs selling drugs in the Leeds area.

On March 31, Mr Meah was with his 16-year-old friend in a taxi, delivering drugs around Armley.

Shortly before 5.30pm, the younger teen got out of the taxi to approach known customers, but then noticed the silver Mercedes parked up, so ran back to the taxi.

Three males then got out of the Mercedes, one with the sword, while the driver remained behind the wheel.

The taxi driver heard one of the passengers shout “don’t stab me” before they were both dragged out and stabbed, kicked and punched repeatedly.

Mr Shafi said Mr Meah and the boy were “subjected to a vicious and barbaric assault”.

They then fled the scene. Mr Meah was able to stagger to a property on Brentwood Street and told the occupier that he needed an ambulance.

He collapsed unconscious moments later. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died.

It was later found that a stab wound to his leg had severed the femoral artery, causing catastrophic injuries.

The 16-year-old victim was able to flee to a nearby fish and chip shop. Despite having multiple lacerations, his injuries were not life threatening.

Jamie Meah (inset) wa stabbed to death in Armley.

Mr Shafi said all four suspects fled the scene, then the country.

The fingerprints of Wilks and the other suspects were found in the Mercedes which was abandoned in Bradford days later.

Mr Wilks was only arrested around a year later after landing at Leeds Bradford Airport from a flight from Turkey.

His trial is expected to last two weeks.

The three suspects still at large from the murder of Jamie Meah.

Meanwhile, the three other suspects in the killing - Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe and Enham Nishat - remain at large, despite numerous appeals to locate them by West Yorkshire Police.

A baseball cap found at the scene of the murder was forensically matched to Caleb Awe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at livechat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The trial of Wilks continues.