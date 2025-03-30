Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men wanted over the horrific murder of Jamie Meah in Leeds remain on the run, as the teenager’s family mark the second anniversary of his death.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been two years since an investigation was launched into the stabbing of the 18-year-old in Armley - and detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information on the suspects, who remain at large.

Jamie Meah's family have shared their "pain and distress" as part of a fresh appeal for information on the whereabouts of three suspects wanted over the teenager's murder. | West Yorkshire Police

Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe and Enham Nishat, all now aged 22 and from Leeds, are believed to have fled the UK shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects. Enquiries showed they had initially travelled to Liverpool before leaving the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three are wanted over Jamie’s murder and for the attempted murder of a 16-year-old victim who was also stabbed and seriously injured in the attack on Hall Lane on March 31, 2023. Last month, 23-year-old Ranei Wilks was sentenced for his part in the attack.

Caleb Awe, Aquade Jeffers and Enham Nishat, allaged 22 and from Leeds, are wanted over Jamie’s murder and for the attempted murder of a 16-year-old victim. | West Yorkshire Police

In a statement released to mark two years since Jamie’s death, his family said: “It is now the second anniversary of Jamie’s murder and there are still three people who are wanted. Our pain and distress will continue until all those responsible face justice.

“Jamie’s son is growing up without his dad and will one day ask about where he is. Jamie was also a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, partner and friend and we will never get over the heartbreak of losing him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is always in our hearts, and no words will bring him back. The only thing we have left is the desire to get justice for Jamie and his son.”

Detectives are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate the three outstanding suspects and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Jamie’s death has had a devastating impact on his family, and two years on they still haven’t got the answers they deserve.

“Jamie had only turned 18 two weeks previously and his death in such violent circumstances highlights the tragic and long-lasting consequences of knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ranei Wilks is serving a 15-year prison sentence for his part in the attack but this remains an active murder investigation and our determination to make sure all those involved answer for their crimes is as strong as ever.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe or Enham Nishat or has any information that could help us find them to please come forward.

“I can assure you that all information will be dealt with sensitively, whether you come to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Ranei Wilks was sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment on February 3 at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of manslaughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be given online via the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternative, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.