Jamie Meah: Leeds family's 'pain and distress' as three suspects in teenager's murder remain on run
It has been two years since an investigation was launched into the stabbing of the 18-year-old in Armley - and detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information on the suspects, who remain at large.
Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe and Enham Nishat, all now aged 22 and from Leeds, are believed to have fled the UK shortly after the incident, before they were identified as suspects. Enquiries showed they had initially travelled to Liverpool before leaving the country.
All three are wanted over Jamie’s murder and for the attempted murder of a 16-year-old victim who was also stabbed and seriously injured in the attack on Hall Lane on March 31, 2023. Last month, 23-year-old Ranei Wilks was sentenced for his part in the attack.
In a statement released to mark two years since Jamie’s death, his family said: “It is now the second anniversary of Jamie’s murder and there are still three people who are wanted. Our pain and distress will continue until all those responsible face justice.
“Jamie’s son is growing up without his dad and will one day ask about where he is. Jamie was also a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, partner and friend and we will never get over the heartbreak of losing him.
“He is always in our hearts, and no words will bring him back. The only thing we have left is the desire to get justice for Jamie and his son.”
Detectives are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate the three outstanding suspects and are liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck said: “Jamie’s death has had a devastating impact on his family, and two years on they still haven’t got the answers they deserve.
“Jamie had only turned 18 two weeks previously and his death in such violent circumstances highlights the tragic and long-lasting consequences of knife crime.
“Ranei Wilks is serving a 15-year prison sentence for his part in the attack but this remains an active murder investigation and our determination to make sure all those involved answer for their crimes is as strong as ever.
“I am appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe or Enham Nishat or has any information that could help us find them to please come forward.
“I can assure you that all information will be dealt with sensitively, whether you come to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
Ranei Wilks was sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment on February 3 at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of manslaughter.
Those with information have been urged to call 101, quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or report online via the West Yorkshire Police website. Information can also be given online via the Major Incident Public Portal.
Alternative, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.