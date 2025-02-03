A man who was part of a gang that slayed a teenager with a sword during a drugs turf war has been jailed for 15 years.

Ranei Wilks was found guilty of manslaughter following a recent trial at Leeds Crown Court over the slaughter of Jamie Meah in Armley in March 2023.

Wilks, 23, was part of a gang that dragged Mr Meah from a taxi and killed him with a sword. Mr Meah’s friend was also left with serious injuries during the bloody assault which was linked to drug dealing.

Wilks was cleared of attempted murder of the second teenager, but found guilty of GBH with intent. He was also found guilty of two counts of possessing a bladed article, one from that fateful day and another from an incident in 2022 when a car carrying Wilks was stopped and a knife found in the vehicle.

Appearing in court this morning for sentencing, Wilks was told by the judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC: “Jamie Meah was only 18 years of age at the time he was killed. He was healthy man with a bright future. He was not perfect, but kind, caring, loving and loved.

“He is someone else who life has been taken with by a person wielding a large, lethal knife.

“It was intended to send a message to those dealing drugs in Armley. You played a relatively minor role in a group attack.”

He said Wilks would be sentenced on the grounds that he did not use the sword himself, but encouraged the others in the attack.

Wilks (left) was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of the manslaughter of Jamie Meah (pictured right) | WYP / National World

During the two-week trial it was heard that Mr Meah was targeted by the rival drugs gang on Brooklyn Terrace on the evening of March 31, 2023.

He and his friend, Kayne Priestley, who was 16 at the time but is now 18, were pulled from the taxi.

Ranei Wilks was one of several men who had been in a waiting Mercedes to carry out the attack using a “three-to-four-foot sword”.

As the gang attacked the pair they were heard to say: “You better tell your boys.”

They then fled the scene. Mr Meah was able to stagger to a property on Brentwood Street and told the occupier that he needed an ambulance.

He collapsed unconscious moments later. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died. It was later found that a stab wound to his leg had severed the femoral artery which proved fatal.

Mr Priestley was able to flee to a nearby fish and chip shop. Despite having multiple lacerations, his injuries were not life threatening.

All four suspects then left the country.

The fingerprints of Wilks and the others were found in the hired Mercedes which was abandoned in Bradford days later.

Mr Wilks was only arrested a year later after landing at Leeds Bradford Airport from a flight from Turkey.

Meanwhile, the three other suspects in the killing - Aquade Jeffers, Caleb Awe and Enham Nishat - remain at large, despite numerous appeals to locate them by West Yorkshire Police.

West Yorkshire Police said they are still wanting to arrest (l-r) Enham Nishat, Aquade Jeffers, and Caleb Awe.

A baseball cap found at the scene of the murder was forensically matched to Caleb Awe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plunket, reference 13230180255, or online at livechat.

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.