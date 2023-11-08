The family of a 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in Horsforth has paid tribute to the teenager who had the “biggest heart”.

Alfie Lewis was pronounced dead in hospital after the attack that was reported shortly before 3pm yesterday (November 7) at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane.

His devastated family have issued a statement describing the teenager as caring, while police have shared an update on arrests that were made yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police said that a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident. He remains in custody.

The family of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, who died after a stabbing was reported in Horsforth on November 7, has paid tribute to the teenager who they said had the “biggest heart”.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday evening has been released without charge.

Specially trained family liaison officers are supporting the victim’s family and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team and Safer Leeds Partnership are working in the community and with local schools to provide reassurance.

A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

The statement from Alfie’s family said: “I haven't got the words to describe how devastated we all are. Alfie you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet. You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our uncle Alfie.

“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you. You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever. Love you uncle Alfie.”

It is understood that ‘Uncle Alfie’ was a family nickname.

The statement from his family comes as the head of Horsforth School, Alfie’s former school, said it is “overwhelmed by the kindness and support” offered following the “tragic loss”.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who are leading the investigation, have urged against speculation.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Alfie’s family are absolutely devastated about his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected so that they can begin to grieve at what is clearly a very difficult and painful time for them.

“We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.

“We would ask that people avoid unhelpful and often inaccurate speculation on social media which has the potential to cause unnecessary distress to the family and create issues that divert and distract the police response to this terrible incident.

“We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.

“The exception to this is we would of course still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which took place in a busy part of Horsforth, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101 quoting Operation Poplincard or reference 13230618644 or by using the force’s Live Chat website.