Horsforth murder: Live updates on police investigation as tributes paid to 15-year-old stabbed in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation into the death of the 15-year-old yesterday (November 7).
Emergency services were called to the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm. The boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition but it was later confirmed that he had died.
He has been named locally by PA as Alfie Lewis with tributes being paid. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...
Key Events
Cordons remain in place
Police cordons are in place while forensic examinations take place. The victim’s family have been informed.
Tributes paid by school
Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, said the boy who was stabbed is a former pupil.
In a message to parents, he said: “You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret’s Avenue. The police are aware and working with the school.”
Dr Bell added: “We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student.
“We will be supporting students and staff in school and will update you as soon as we are able. We have limited information at this time.”
Have there been any arrests?
A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.
What happened?
It was confirmed yesterday that a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school in Leeds. It was later confirmed that he had died.
Victim named
The teenager, named locally as Alfie Lewis, was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.
Murder investigation launched
West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation into the death of a 15-year-old yesterday after emergency services were were called to the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm