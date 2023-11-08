Paul Bell, head of Horsforth School, said the boy who was stabbed is a former pupil.

In a message to parents, he said: “You will be aware of a distressing incident in the community today, involving a former student of Horsforth School who was stabbed on St Margaret’s Avenue. The police are aware and working with the school.”

Dr Bell added: “We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student.