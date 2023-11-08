Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

13 touching pictures of tributes to 15-year-old boy in Leeds who died after reported attack in Horsforth

Tributes have been left near to the scene of a reported attack in Horsforth after the death of a 15-year-old boy.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT

They show the strength of feeling in the Leeds town following the tragedy that was reported yesterday (November 7).

Police said that the teenager, named locally as 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, was stabbed and fatally injured as officers rushed to Town Street.

Flowers have been left near to the scene, along with notes including one that reads: "I am so sorry it ended this way. I wish that you are at peace and heaven is beautiful."

A murder investigation has since been launched and the junction of Church Road and Church Lane remains cordoned off. Close to where police are still present, a stream of people were paying their respects today. Here are the pictures of some of their tributes –

Flowers have been left near to the scene of the crime, along with notes like this one that reads: "I am so sorry it ended this way. I wish that you are at peace and heaven is beautiful."

1. Tributes after death of 15-year-old

Flowers have been left near to the scene of the crime, along with notes like this one that reads: "I am so sorry it ended this way. I wish that you are at peace and heaven is beautiful." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Mourners have gathered in Horsforth to leave tributes and flowers following the death of the 15-year-old.

2. Tributes after death of 15-year-old

Mourners have gathered in Horsforth to leave tributes and flowers following the death of the 15-year-old. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
According to PA, the boy has been named locally as Alfie Lewis and pictures of him have been left at the scene along with tributes.

3. Tributes after death of 15-year-old

According to PA, the boy has been named locally as Alfie Lewis and pictures of him have been left at the scene along with tributes. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Candles and roses have also been seen near to where the attack was reported on Tuesday (November 7) afternoon.

4. Tributes after death of 15-year-old

Candles and roses have also been seen near to where the attack was reported on Tuesday (November 7) afternoon. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A significant police presence remains in the Town Street area, with cordons still in place and access restricted to the area where the attack is reported to have taken place.

5. Tributes after death of 15-year-old

A significant police presence remains in the Town Street area, with cordons still in place and access restricted to the area where the attack is reported to have taken place. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A photo of the 15-year-old boy stands at the centre of tributes to the victim of the reported attack, beside a sea of flowers.

6. Tributes after death of 15-year-old

A photo of the 15-year-old boy stands at the centre of tributes to the victim of the reported attack, beside a sea of flowers. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page