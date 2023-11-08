Tributes have been left near to the scene of a reported attack in Horsforth after the death of a 15-year-old boy.
They show the strength of feeling in the Leeds town following the tragedy that was reported yesterday (November 7).
Police said that the teenager, named locally as 15-year-old Alfie Lewis, was stabbed and fatally injured as officers rushed to Town Street.
Flowers have been left near to the scene, along with notes including one that reads: "I am so sorry it ended this way. I wish that you are at peace and heaven is beautiful."
A murder investigation has since been launched and the junction of Church Road and Church Lane remains cordoned off. Close to where police are still present, a stream of people were paying their respects today. Here are the pictures of some of their tributes –
Flowers have been left near to the scene of the crime, along with notes like this one that reads: "I am so sorry it ended this way. I wish that you are at peace and heaven is beautiful."
Mourners have gathered in Horsforth to leave tributes and flowers following the death of the 15-year-old.
According to PA, the boy has been named locally as Alfie Lewis and pictures of him have been left at the scene along with tributes.
Candles and roses have also been seen near to where the attack was reported on Tuesday (November 7) afternoon.
A significant police presence remains in the Town Street area, with cordons still in place and access restricted to the area where the attack is reported to have taken place.
A photo of the 15-year-old boy stands at the centre of tributes to the victim of the reported attack, beside a sea of flowers.