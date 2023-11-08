Book of condolences opened in Horsforth church for 15-year-old fatally stabbed in Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was confirmed by police yesterday (November 7) that Alfie Lewis had died following an incident in Town Street at around 3pm.
Officers were called to reports that a teenager had been stabbed. It was reported that Alfie was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Parts of Horsforth town centre were inaccessible yesterday as police cordoned off the junction of Church Road and Church Lane. It was announced shortly before 8pm that a murder investigation had been launched.
The incident was close to St Margaret’s Church, which today opened a book of condolences for the late teenager.
It shared a picture of a memorial display on its Facebook page, which included a framed photograph of Alfie, a candle and a crucifix.
Typically, the church broadcasts its mid-week communion on a Wednesday via social media. But in a statement posted earlier, church leaders said: “We apologise, we will not be broadcasting the Wednesday Communion Service today.
“Please keep in your prayers the family and loved ones affected by yesterday’s tragic events. The church will be open all day for prayers and reflections.”
Church leaders are among many paying their respects to Alfie, with flowers and handwritten notes left near to the crime scene today. One local man said the incident was a “tragic waste of a life”.
His family issued a statement this evening, describing him as a “one in a million” boy with the “biggest heart”.
And the head of Horsforth School, which Alfie formerly attended, said it was “overwhelmed by the kindness and support” offered following the “tragic loss”.
Yesterday, St Margaret’s Church remained open throughout the evening for people wishing to pray.
A 14-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the incident, remains in custody. And a 16-year-old boy was also arrested last night has since been released without charge.