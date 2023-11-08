Horsforth murder: Investigation into teenager stabbed to death in Leeds continues - everything we know so far
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 15-year-old boy yesterday (November 7). Here’s everything you need to know…
What happened?
It was confirmed yesterday that a 15-year-old boy had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school in Leeds. It was later confirmed that he had died.
Where and when did this happen?
West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was assaulted and seriously injured in the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm on Tuesday.
Police cordons are in place while forensic examinations take place. The victim’s family have been informed.
Have there been any arrests?
A teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.
What have police said?
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life. We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.
“Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”
What should I do if I have any information?
Witnesses are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 0952 of 7/11. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.