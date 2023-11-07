Horsforth residents in shock as police remain on scene following reported stabbing in Leeds town
Police were called to the scene just before 3pm today (November 7), where a teenager had reportedly been attacked in St Margaret’s Avenue.
The force said that another teenage boy has been arrested.
At around 7pm today, there was still a significant police presence in the area around the crime scene, with traffic being restricted by officers and cordons remaining in place. Forensic teams were also at the scene.
Church Lane was still closed from its junctions at Church Avenue and Town Street. People trying to pass through were redirected by officers, as a handful of nearby residents gathered in their drives and members of the press congregated at the police cordon.
There were very few people in the area, save for a few passers-by who had heard about the reported attack.
One woman who lives in Horsforth said: “I couldn’t believe it when I heard what had happened. It’s very sad.”
Another passer-by said: “The police have been here all afternoon, we couldn’t get through.”
Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryor, the deputy leader of Leeds City Council, said on X [formerly Twitter]: “Heartbroken to learn to of a serious event in Horsforth this afternoon. I know the distress and upset this will cause students and staff.
While there isn’t much we can say at this stage, an arrest has been made, and we will be supporting Horsforth School in every way we can.”