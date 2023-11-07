These pictures show the scene in a Yorkshire town after a boy was seriously injured near a school on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 7).

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was seriously injured in the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm on Tuesday. Another teenager has been arrested.

A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

1 . Police Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted near a school. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

