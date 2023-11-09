West Yorkshire Police has urged against speculation on social media which could cause distress to the family of Alfie Lewis.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Alfie’s family are absolutely devastated about his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected so that they can begin to grieve at what is clearly a very difficult and painful time for them.

“We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.

“We would ask that people avoid unhelpful and often inaccurate speculation on social media which has the potential to cause unnecessary distress to the family and create issues that divert and distract the police response to this terrible incident.

“We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.