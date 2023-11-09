Horsforth murder: Live updates as police charge teenager over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old in Leeds
West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation into the death of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis on Tuesday (November 7).
Emergency services were called to the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm. The boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition but it was later confirmed that he had died.
A 14-year-old youth is due to appear in court today, charged with murder. Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...
Boy charged with Alfie's murder appears in court
The 14-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday) charged with the murder of Alfie Lewis.
The youth was taken to the dock wearing grey prison overalls and blew a kiss to his parents, who were allowed to sit in front of him during the brief three-minute hearing.
A 14-year-old youth is due to appear in court today (Thursday), charged with murder after the death of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis.
Book of condolences opened
A book of condolences has been opened at a St Margaret's Church, close to where Alfie was fatally stabbed.
The church shared a picture of a memorial display on its Facebook page, which included a framed photograph of the teenager, a candle and a crucifix.
Typically, it broadcasts its mid-week communion on a Wednesday via social media. But in a statement posted earlier, church leaders said: “We apologise, we will not be broadcasting the Wednesday Communion Service today.
“Please keep in your prayers the family and loved ones affected by yesterday’s tragic events. The church will be open all day for prayers and reflections.” Yesterday, the church remained open throughout the evening for people wishing to pray.
Police urge against speculation
West Yorkshire Police has urged against speculation on social media which could cause distress to the family of Alfie Lewis.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Alfie’s family are absolutely devastated about his death in such sudden and violent circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to support them and get them the answers they need.
“They have asked that their privacy is respected so that they can begin to grieve at what is clearly a very difficult and painful time for them.
“We fully appreciate that the murder of a child in these circumstances will cause concern in the community, and we are aware of various discussions and comments on social media.
“We would ask that people avoid unhelpful and often inaccurate speculation on social media which has the potential to cause unnecessary distress to the family and create issues that divert and distract the police response to this terrible incident.
“We are still working to build up a clear picture of the circumstances surrounding Alfie’s murder and we ask people to leave it to the investigation to find out what led to Alfie’s tragic death.
“The exception to this is we would of course still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, which took place in a busy part of Horsforth, or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”
Alfie's family pays tribute
The teenager's family have shared a statement via West Yorkshire Police, paying tribute to him.
It said: "I haven't got the words to describe how devastated we all are.
"Alfie you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet. You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you.
"You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our uncle Alfie.
“We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you. You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever. Love you uncle Alfie.”
It is understood that ‘Uncle Alfie’ was a family nickname.
West Yorkshire Police shares update on arrests
West Yorkshire Police has shared an update on two arrests that were made yesterday (November 7).
The force said that two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder.
They were a 14-year-old boy, who was arrested shortly after the incident, who remains in custody.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested last night but has since been released without charge.
What have police said?
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what led to this needless loss of a young man’s life. We understand the immense impact and huge shock a tragic incident of this nature will will have on the community locally.
“Our neighbourhood police team are working with partners, including schools in the area to offer support and reassurance. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.”
Residents have described the death of a teenager in a Leeds town as a "tragedy" as new footage shows tributes at the scene.
Family and friends launch GoFundMe
Family and friends of the youngster have launched a GoFundMe page on behalf of his family. The page has already raised over £8,000 - exceeding its £5,000 target overnight.