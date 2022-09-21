Holbeck murder investigation: Moving tributes paid to 'gorgeous' 10-year-old boy found dead in Leeds flat
Moving tributes have been paid to a “gorgeous” 10-year-old schoolboy following his tragic death in a flat in Holbeck.
The boy was found in the flat on Cross Ingram Road last Thursday (September 15), along with the body of a 30-year-old woman believed to be his mother.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that it is treating the death of the boy as a murder, but said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation. While enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”
A large number of flowers, candles and tributes have been left outside of the property by neighbours and schoolfriends of the boy.
One of them read: “There are no words to express how we feel.
"Devastated doesn’t do it justice.
"Your dancing, gorgeous smile, musicality and outrageous laugh.
"You will be missed beyond belief.”
Another note said: “Thank you for making my lessons with you such a joy. Keep flying. You’ll be missed.”
One card read: “Absolutely heartbroken on this very sad time.”
Read More
Another note said: “To my best friend. May you rest in eternal peace. I really miss you.”
Officers attended the address at approximately 9pm last Thursday after concerns about the welfare of the mother and son were raised and neighbours said that police were constantly present after.
The cordon had been lifted today (Wednesday).
Neighbours expressed their grief to the Yorkshire Evening Post over the weekend, with one saying: "It’s just utterly tragic. We hadn’t seen them in a few day but nobody thought anything was wrong until the police arrived.
"I’m just in shock and my thoughts go out to the family.”
Another local resident added: “I don’t live on this street so didn’t know them but it’s just such shocking news.
"The death of a child too. It’s just so sad.”
West Yorkshire Police have requested anyone with any information about this incident to contact them on 101.