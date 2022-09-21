Firefighters in Leeds tackle Holbeck fire which engulfed '70 percent' of large building

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire appliances went to a commercial building fire in Shafton Lane, Holbeck, at just after 6pm on Tuesday.

It added that around two thirds of the large building was involved in fire. Crews used breathing apparatus, one large jet and one hose reel to tackle the fire.

Residents nearby had been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to large amount of smoke in the area.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from as far as Leeds city centre.