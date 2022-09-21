Firefighters in Leeds tackle Holbeck fire which engulfed '70 percent' of large building
A blaze in a large commercial building in Holbeck was tackled by firefighters last night.
By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 8:59 am
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said six fire appliances went to a commercial building fire in Shafton Lane, Holbeck, at just after 6pm on Tuesday.
It added that around two thirds of the large building was involved in fire. Crews used breathing apparatus, one large jet and one hose reel to tackle the fire.
Residents nearby had been advised to keep doors and windows closed due to large amount of smoke in the area.
Hunslet Fire Station confirmed that the blaze had been put out by fire crews overnight.