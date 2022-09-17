Officers attended an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck at approximately 9pm on Thursday night, following concerns being raised about the welfare of the occupants.

A woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.

Speaking to the YEP, neighbours expressed their grief at the heartbreaking news.

"It’s just utterly tragic. We hadn’t seen them in a few day but nobody thought anything was wrong until the police arrived,” one neighbour said.

"I’m just in shock and my thoughts go out to the family.”

Another local resident added: “I don’t live on this street so didn’t know them but it’s just such shocking news.

"The death of a child too. It’s just so sad.”

Although formal identification has not yet been completed, they are believed to be a 30-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son, who both lived at the address.

While enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Neighbours have began leaving floral tributes outside the property following the news.

"RIP little man,” read one of the cards. "Fly high with the angels and your mum.”

Another tribute simply read: “Rest in peace. The thoughts of us all are with your family.”