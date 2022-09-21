Holbeck police incident: Murder investigation launched after death of 10-year-old boy in Leeds flat
The death of a 10-year-old boy in Leeds is being treated as a murder, police have confirmed.
Officers attended an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck at approximately 9pm on Thursday night (September 15), following concerns being raised about the welfare of the occupants.
The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, believed to be her son, were found dead inside the flat.
West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that it is treating the death of the boy as a murder, but said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
In a statement provided to the YEP, police confirmed:
'The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation. While enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.