Officers attended an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck at approximately 9pm on Thursday night (September 15), following concerns being raised about the welfare of the occupants.

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, believed to be her son, were found dead inside the flat.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that it is treating the death of the boy as a murder, but said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

In a statement provided to the YEP, police confirmed:

'The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation. While enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”