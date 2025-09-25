Barnsley Road: Fourth arrest in Hemsworth home invasion that left 26-year-old dead
Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Connor Batty in Hemsworth on September 11 have arrested a man from the Barnsley area.
The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. He remains in police custody.
Connor Batty was shot and killed while forcing his way into a property on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth.
Adrian Frost, aged 60, who lives at the address, was arrested on suspicion of murder but never charged with the offence. He has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and production of Class B drugs and will appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 13.
Two other men from Barnsley, Dylan Kelly, 23, of Lockley Gardens, and Lewis Bromley, 25, of Rose Avenue, are charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to the incident.
They are both set to appear before Bradford Crown Court on October 15.