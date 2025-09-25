A fourth suspect has been arrested over a deadly Hemsworth home invasion earlier this month, in which a 26-year-old man was shot and killed.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Connor Batty in Hemsworth on September 11 have arrested a man from the Barnsley area.

The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. He remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Batty was fatally shot during a home invasion in Hemsworth. | West Yorkshire Police

Connor Batty was shot and killed while forcing his way into a property on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth.

Adrian Frost, aged 60, who lives at the address, was arrested on suspicion of murder but never charged with the offence. He has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and production of Class B drugs and will appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 13.

Two other men from Barnsley, Dylan Kelly, 23, of Lockley Gardens, and Lewis Bromley, 25, of Rose Avenue, are charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to the incident.

They are both set to appear before Bradford Crown Court on October 15.