A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Hemsworth.

Police were called to a disturbance at a property on Barnsley Road in the West Yorkshire town just after 9.30pm last night (September 11). A second call suggested a firearm had been fired at the property.

Armed officers found the body of a man at the back of the property, and a 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A murder investigation has been launched. | National World

Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are in the area to provide reassurance while detectives carry out enquiries at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 9.30pm yesterday or who may have ring doorbell footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

“Information can be given via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1879 of 11 September or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”