Connor Batty: Family issues tribute after man fatally shot during forced entry in Hemsworth
The family of Connor Batty, who was fatally shot during an incident last week, said in a statement: “Connor was a brother, father, partner, and uncle. He was loved dearly by all his family and was a loyal, kind person with a heart of gold.
“He has lost life, and now as a family we are having to deal with this, and would like people to respect our privacy in our grief.
“We understand that there is a lot of speculation and a number of comments are being made online, but ask people to refrain from commenting until they know the full circumstances.”
Detectives said Batty, 26, was fatally shot while he and two other men forced their way into a property on Barnsley Road at around 9.30pm on September 11. Officers responding to the incident found his body behind the property, and his murder remains under investigation.
Adrian Frost, 60, of Barnsley Road, was arrested on suspicion of murder but not charged. He appeared in Leeds court today on possession of a prohibited weapon and production of Class B drugs charges.
Dylan Kelly, 23, of Lockley Gardens, and Lewis Bromley, 25, of Rose Avenue, both from Barnsley, also appeared in Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday. They were charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, in relation to the incident.
All three remain remanded to appear in court next month.