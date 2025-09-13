The man died after a shooting at a property on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth | Google

Police have revealed that a man who died after being shot at a property in West Yorkshire had tried to force entry shortly before.

Further information has been provided following the death of the 26-year-old on Thursday evening (September 11) at a property on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth.

He has been identified as Connor Batty, 26, from Barnsley. His family have been informed and are being offered specialist support.

Police have said that on the night of the shooting three people, including Mr Batty, had attended the property and forced entry. During the incident a firearm was discharged, resulting in Mr Batty’s death.

Yesterday (Friday) two men aged 25 and 23 were arrested in the Barnsley area on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and they remain in custody.

A 60-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.

Senior investigating officer Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “This is a very serious incident which has sadly resulted in a young man losing his life.

“I understand that there will be some concern in the local community and I want to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“I am still keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 9.30pm on Thursday, or who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage that could help with the investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have footage of a silver Peugeot Partner van in the Barnsley Road area of Hemsworth or later that evening in the Dove Valley Way area of Barnsley.”

The Peugeot Partner van was found burnt out on Dove Valley Way in Barnsley at around 11pm on Thursday evening.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online through the LiveChat facility or call them on 101 quoting log number 1879 of September 11.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.