Barnsley Road, Hemsworth: Three men in court after intruder shot dead at West Yorkshire address
Adrian Frost, aged 60, of Barnsley Road, Hemsworth, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and production of Class B drugs. He defines as White-British.
He appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday, September 15, and was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on October 13.
Frost was initially arrested on suspicion of murder – but never charged – following the murder of Connor Batty, 26.
Mr Batty died after a firearm was discharged inside the same address on Barnsley Road on Thursday evening (September 11). His body was later found by police at the back of the property after reports of a serious incident.
His murder remains under investigation, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Two other men from Barnsley, Dylan Kelly, 23, of Lockley Gardens, and Lewis Bromley, 25, of Rose Avenue, both of whom define as White-British, also appeared before Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
They are charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in relation to the incident. They were both remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court on October 15.