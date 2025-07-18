The reminders of what happened on that fateful night in Harehills one year ago are stark.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business owners and residents have recalled the “scary”, “terrible” and “traumatising” events one year ago today in Harehills, as scorched tarmac remains from the burning double decker bus and huge bonfire that lit up area on an evening of chaos.

The Harehills area erupted into violence on July 18 last year following an incident between social services and a local family on Luxor Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was then at the junction with Compton Road where more joined the disruption and bins, pallets and other debris were used to start a fire before a double decker bus on Foundry Approach was set ablaze.

Miller Kadiri has been waiting for Leeds City Council to repair his burnt signs after they were damaged during the disorder in Harehills. | National World

The Yorkshire Evening Post visited the site to speak to those who witnessed what residents described as “craziness”, to get their memories and reflections but also hear how the suburb has changed since that fateful night.

The reaction was mixed, as some said that crime and anti-social behaviour remained just as prevalent in the diverse Leeds district, while others said that they have seen a marked improvement - with greater police presence and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those who is reminded of the impact of the disorder on a daily basis is Miller Kadiri, whose supermarket on Foundry Approach had its signage melted away by the intense heat from the burning double decker bus.

Damage to the road at the junction of Harehills Lane and Compton Road a year on from the riot. | National World

He said that on the night of the disorder he decided to close early when he saw the crowd approaching and go home. But after receiving a call saying that the shop was on fire he rushed back, saying: “I was really traumatised.

“I came down and saw the huge fire burning towards the shop. But there was nothing I could do. It was very, very scary.”

council response about repairs

Mr Kadiri, 54, said that there was “tension” brewing in the area before the riots but that things have been “calm” since, adding: “There’s been a lot of changes and more active policing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kadiri also said there was a good deal of respect between those from different cultures in the area.

However, he said that he received assurances from Leeds City Council that the authority would fix the melted sign from his shop front but that he was yet to hear back despite chasing them up.

“They have to do something,” he said, speaking one-year on from the damage.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We will be in touch with Mr Kadivi as soon as possible to discuss this issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, another business owner on the street spoke about the importance of parenting when it comes to supporting those involved in such disorder and avoiding a repeat of the “terrible” scenes.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, said that she moved from Pakistan 40 years ago and that in that time she had seen a decrease of mutual respect and cleanliness in Harehills. But she said that there has been a change over the last 12 months.

“There is more responsibility now,” she added.

“You can’t blame your neighbour or the police or social workers for what’s happened.”

The marks from where the double decker bus was set on fire on Foundry Lane in Harehills. | National World

Owner of 2nd Time Around thrift shop, Amjad Hussain, told the YEP that he didn’t feel much had changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harehills is Harehills,” he said. “It’s a hotspot for a lot of issues and a place where more needs to be done.”

Having lived in the area his whole life, Mr Hussain said that the feeling of collective tension was similar to how it was in 2001 when disorder unfolded after the alleged heavy-handed arrest of an Asian man in the area.

Mr Hussain, 39, said: “There’s other areas like Harehills and I think in every one there’s similar problems. It’s unfortunate.

“It was a similar situation to 2001 but with different communities. There’s that same misunderstanding and frustration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He suggested providing more ways to help different communities integrate and that he wanted to take it upon himself to help, having been inspired by local councillor Mothin Ali and other figureheads who stepped in last year to try and calm the disorder.

A First bus was set on fire amid the disorder in Harehills, Leeds, on Thursday, July 18. Photo: National World | National World

He said: “We need people like Mothin who are passionate about doing something. If there was 100 Mothins then things could improve.”

Another business owner said that he was closing shop when he saw the “storm of protestors” heading down Harehills Lane and stayed until 11.30pm, when they began to disperse.

He said that he called the police to find out what was happening but that they said “they can’t do anything and just to stay safe and don’t get involved in anything”.

He said: “It was a really horrible scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business owner added that, since that night, he had not recognised a large portion of the people involved, adding to his suspicion that many came from outside of the area “to escalate and cause more damage”.

“Before and after that there’s been nothing to worry about”, he said.

“The first couple of weeks people were a bit scared but it’s just normal again now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the disorder, more than 20 people have been sentenced for their part and 76 people have been arrested.

David Harrison said that he watched the violence erupt on Foundry Approach on the night and found it “disgusting”. He added: “Police were outnumbered 100 to one.”

He said he remains “fed up” of living in the area and said that he had witnessed a robbery take place the day before - and that he has insisted on working his shifts at a betting shop in the mornings so that he doesn’t have to walk home at night.

“Even when I’m walking to work at 6.30am there are people drinking and shops selling alcohol,” he added.

“Police don’t do anything. It used to be a really good area as well.”