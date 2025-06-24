Harehills disorder: Huddersfield man becomes 21st to be sentenced over night of violent disorder in Leeds
Samuel Gill, aged 20, of Oak Road, Huddersfield was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday, June 24 ) after admitting a violent disorder offence.
His conviction follows that of two other men who were jailed for 20 months each last week, after also pleading guilty to violent disorder.
Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds, District Commander of Leeds Police, said: “Twenty one people have now been convicted as part of the force’s ongoing and wide-ranging investigation into the disorder on 18 and 19 July, which caused significant distress to communities.
“Our investigation very much remains ongoing and it is not too late for anyone who has information about other people involved who may so far not have come forwards, for whatever reason to do so.”
So far, 76 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder in Harehills over the evening of July 18 into 19 with 35 charged.
Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to make substantial use of all technological tools available to the force including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology.