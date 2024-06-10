Half Mile Green Stanningley: Man dies after armed police raid in Leeds - everything we know so far
A police operation that was ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, has concluded with the man involved being taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
West Yorkshire Police has referred the Incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct - here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, armed officers and police negotiators were called in after a man was reported to be in possession of a handgun at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds.
Armed police forced entry to the address at around 10.50pm last night, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
What has police said?
Officers were initially called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.
Various emergency service resources attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.
Who are the IOPC?
West Yorkshire Police has referred the Incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is a mandatory requirement in these circumstances, and it has declared an independent investigation.
The IOPC, is the police complaints watchdog that oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales. They investigate the most serious matters, including deaths following police contact and set the standards by which the police should handle complaints.
An IOPC spokesperson: “We can confirm we are investigating an incident in Stanningley involving West Yorkshire Police, following which a man has died in hospital.
“After being notified by West Yorkshire Police we sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedures to begin our enquiries.
“We will be examining police handling of the incident and the exact circumstances of what took place. Our investigation is at a very early stage and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”
Is a scene still in place?