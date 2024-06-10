Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The IOPC police watchdog has confirmed they have launched an investigation following the death of a man in Leeds.

At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, armed officers and police negotiators were called in after a man was reported to be in possession of a handgun at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds.

Armed police forced entry to the address at around 10.50pm last night, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Armed officers and police negotiators were called to an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley. Picture: National World

West Yorkshire Police has referred the Incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is a mandatory requirement in these circumstances, and it has declared an independent investigation.

An IOPC spokesperson: “We can confirm we are investigating an incident in Stanningley involving West Yorkshire Police, following which a man has died in hospital.

“After being notified by West Yorkshire Police we sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedures to begin our enquiries.

“We will be examining police handling of the incident and the exact circumstances of what took place. Our investigation is at a very early stage and our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Officers were initially called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.