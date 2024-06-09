Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed police are currently at a home in Leeds after a man was seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

A police operation is currently ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.36pm today, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

“A cordon is currently in place and various emergency service resources, including police negotiators, are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.