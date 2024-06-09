Armed police called to Leeds home after man seen with 'hand gun' after domestic call out

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Jun 2024, 18:33 BST
Armed police are currently at a home in Leeds after a man was seen with what appeared to be a handgun.

A police operation is currently ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.36pm today, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

Armed police are at Half Mile Green in Stanningley after a man was seen with what was believed to be a handgun.

“A cordon is currently in place and various emergency service resources, including police negotiators, are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“The male is the only person in the address and there is no risk to the wider community.”

