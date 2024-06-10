Half Mile Green Stanningley: Man pronounced dead after armed police force entry to Leeds home

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Jun 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 12:15 BST
A man has been pronounced dead in hospital after armed police forced entry to a home in Leeds.

A police operation that was ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, has concluded with the man involved being taken to hospital in a critical condition and later pronounced dead.

At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

Armed police were called to Half Mile Green, Stanningley yesterday. Picture: National WorldArmed police were called to Half Mile Green, Stanningley yesterday. Picture: National World
Armed police were called to Half Mile Green, Stanningley yesterday. Picture: National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A cordon was put in and various emergency service resources, including armed officers and police negotiators, attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

“At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.”

West Yorkshire Police has referred the Incident to the Independent Office for Police conduct, which is a mandatory requirement in these circumstances, and it has declared an independent investigation.

