Half Mile Green Stanningley: Man pronounced dead after armed police force entry to Leeds home
A police operation that was ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, has concluded with the man involved being taken to hospital in a critical condition and later pronounced dead.
At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A cordon was put in and various emergency service resources, including armed officers and police negotiators, attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.
“At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured.
“He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.”
