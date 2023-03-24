Elland Road incident: Leeds United's stadium remains 'in lockdown' as police on scene over security threat
Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium has been closed to the public as police investigate a “security threat”.
Emergency services have been spotted outside of the ground this morning, prompting the club to issue a statement. Leeds United said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.
The YEP understands that, while barriers outside the ground are being removed, the stadium inside remains in ‘lockdown’.
Our reporter has captured images showing the barriers being removed from Elland Road as the incident continues.
Police are still working to assess the credibility of the “security threat” that has been received. Officers are guarding the scene and the stadium remains closed to the public at this time.
Our reporter at the scene has just spotted what appears to be the last of the children and staff leaving the club’s onsite ABC Nursery. Otherwise, all seems quiet at the ground and there’s been very sign little movement as police continue to assess the situation.
Our reporter Alex Grant is down at the scene and has shared this footage from outside the stadium.
It seems the police have been working at the scene for quite some time now, with the focus being on establishing the credibility of a security threat. Here’s the statement that has been issued:
Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at .49pm last night.
Reports of police activity at the ground began to emerge from around 9.30am, with members of the public starting to share images of officers at the scene.
