The family of Courtney Angus have paid a heartbreaking tribute on the day a man was charged with her murder.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney, who was 21, was found dead by police at an address in Batley on Saturday night (July 26).

Michael Moore, aged 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today where he was charged with Courtney’s murder and other offences which occurred in Dewsbury on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courtney Angus, who was 21, was found dead by police at an address in Batley on Saturday night. | Google/WYP

Paying tribute, her family said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.

“Courtney had a beautiful soul. She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun. Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman. Courtney had many friends and family who loved her. She will be missed so dearly.

“We would like to thank the community and the media for their support, and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Michael Moore was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, August 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can assist in the investigation can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250426256.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.