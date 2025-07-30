Batley: 'Shattered' family of Courtney Angus pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' as man charged with her murder
Courtney, who was 21, was found dead by police at an address in Batley on Saturday night (July 26).
Michael Moore, aged 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today where he was charged with Courtney’s murder and other offences which occurred in Dewsbury on Saturday.
Paying tribute, her family said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.
“Courtney had a beautiful soul. She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun. Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman. Courtney had many friends and family who loved her. She will be missed so dearly.
“We would like to thank the community and the media for their support, and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”
Michael Moore was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, August 1.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250426256.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.