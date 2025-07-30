Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have charged a man with her murder.

Michael Moore, aged 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, has been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates today (Wednesday).

This charge relates to the death of Courtney Angus, 21, of Dewsbury, whose body was found at an address in Batley on Saturday, 26 July.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a house on Norfolk Street in Batley. | Google

Moore has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, affray and two counts of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

These charges relate to incidents in Dewsbury on the same day.