Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have formally identified her as Courtney Angus.

The body of Courtney, who was 21, and from Dewsbury, was found at an address in Norfolk Street, Batley on Saturday, July 26.

A 37-year-old man from Batley, who was arrested on suspicion of Courtney’s murder, remains in police custody.

The body of Courtney, who was 21, and from Dewsbury, was found at an address in Norfolk Street, Batley. | Google

Initial information indicating that two other people, a man and a woman, were seriously harmed in the incident was “not accurate,” a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed yesterday.

Police initially responded at 9.21pm on Saturday night to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury. Officers attended, arrested a man, and seized a knife. After his arrest, he disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be deceased, was inside a property on Norfolk Street.

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250426256.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.