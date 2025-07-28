Police have issued an update on two people feared missing after the death of a woman in West Yorkshire.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is ongoing to formally identify a woman found dead at an address on Norfolk Street, Batley on Saturday night (July 26).

A 37-year-old man from Batley remains in custody today (Monday) after he was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is ongoing to formally identify a woman found dead at an address on Norfolk Street, Batley. | Google/NW

Now, despite initial enquiries suggesting that two further people, a man and a woman, may have come to harm, detectives believe that not to be the case.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following extensive enquiries in the Dewsbury area, detectives now believe initial information suggesting two other people had been seriously harmed was not accurate.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened, but officers would like to reassure the local community that there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public at this time.”

Police initially responded at 9.21pm on Saturday nigh to reports of an armed robbery at Asda in Dewsbury. Officers attended, arrested a man, and seized a knife. After his arrest, he disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be deceased, was inside a property on Norfolk Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250426256.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.