The names and faces of nine callous criminals locked up in Leeds including convicted paedophile

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are nine of the callous criminals who have been locked up in Leeds over the past two weeks.

They include a convicted paedophile, who followed a 13-year-old girl, around an Aldi supermarket in Leeds and a “dangerous sexual predator” found guilty of raping three women in Wakefield.

While last week, saw the sentencing of a man who attacked a stranger on a Christmas night out, which left him requiring life-saving surgery.

Read on below for the full round-up of criminals locked up in Leeds over the past two weeks...

Javed Iqbal, 57, followed a 13-year-old girl around an Aldi store in Leeds on May 26 this year. He was previously jailed for four years in 2016 for two charges; sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and detaining a child. Iqbal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed on him for an indefinite period.

1. Javed Iqbal

Javed Iqbal, 57, followed a 13-year-old girl around an Aldi store in Leeds on May 26 this year. He was previously jailed for four years in 2016 for two charges; sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and detaining a child. Iqbal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed on him for an indefinite period. | WYP

Benjamin Baxter, 38, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of raping three women in Wakefield. The judge called him a "dangerous and manipulative sexual predator."

2. Benjamin Baxter

Benjamin Baxter, 38, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of raping three women in Wakefield. The judge called him a "dangerous and manipulative sexual predator." | WYP

Donovan Naylor, 44, and Nathan Frier hijacked a truck carrying £25,000 worth of alcohol from a warehouse car park in Tingley before crashing through the hydraulic gates and driving off. He was sentenced to 19 months in prison.

3. Donovan Naylor

Donovan Naylor, 44, and Nathan Frier hijacked a truck carrying £25,000 worth of alcohol from a warehouse car park in Tingley before crashing through the hydraulic gates and driving off. He was sentenced to 19 months in prison. | WYP

Jaden Picken, 22, launched an unprovoked attack on a man enjoying a Christmas night out with friends in Big Fellas in Pontefract. The man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. Picken was handed a 22-month jail sentence.

4. Jaden Picken

Jaden Picken, 22, launched an unprovoked attack on a man enjoying a Christmas night out with friends in Big Fellas in Pontefract. The man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. Picken was handed a 22-month jail sentence. | WYP / Google Maps

Mohammed Suleman Ali attacked a man and slashed his head open with a key on Call Lane. He was jailed for more than four years at Leeds Crown Court last week after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent, along with drug dealing in cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon from another incident.

5. Mohammed Suleman Ali

Mohammed Suleman Ali attacked a man and slashed his head open with a key on Call Lane. He was jailed for more than four years at Leeds Crown Court last week after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent, along with drug dealing in cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon from another incident. | WYP / Google Maps

Ian Rothery, 70, carried out an “inexplicable” brutal and bloody attack on his long-term partner, stabbing her multiple times and kicking and punching her until she was unconscious. He was jailed for six years and eight months.

6. Ian Rothery

Ian Rothery, 70, carried out an “inexplicable” brutal and bloody attack on his long-term partner, stabbing her multiple times and kicking and punching her until she was unconscious. He was jailed for six years and eight months. | WYP

