1. Javed Iqbal
Javed Iqbal, 57, followed a 13-year-old girl around an Aldi store in Leeds on May 26 this year. He was previously jailed for four years in 2016 for two charges; sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and detaining a child. Iqbal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed on him for an indefinite period. | WYP
2. Benjamin Baxter
Benjamin Baxter, 38, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty of raping three women in Wakefield. The judge called him a "dangerous and manipulative sexual predator." | WYP
3. Donovan Naylor
Donovan Naylor, 44, and Nathan Frier hijacked a truck carrying £25,000 worth of alcohol from a warehouse car park in Tingley before crashing through the hydraulic gates and driving off. He was sentenced to 19 months in prison. | WYP
4. Jaden Picken
Jaden Picken, 22, launched an unprovoked attack on a man enjoying a Christmas night out with friends in Big Fellas in Pontefract. The man suffered a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain. Picken was handed a 22-month jail sentence. | WYP / Google Maps
5. Mohammed Suleman Ali
Mohammed Suleman Ali attacked a man and slashed his head open with a key on Call Lane. He was jailed for more than four years at Leeds Crown Court last week after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent, along with drug dealing in cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon from another incident. | WYP / Google Maps
6. Ian Rothery
Ian Rothery, 70, carried out an “inexplicable” brutal and bloody attack on his long-term partner, stabbing her multiple times and kicking and punching her until she was unconscious. He was jailed for six years and eight months. | WYP