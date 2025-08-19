A “dangerous and manipulative sexual predator” has been given an extended jail sentence after being found guilty of raping three women in Wakefield.

Benjamin Baxter, 38, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) after being found guilty of the charges following a trial in May.

The court heard that Baxter, a pub landlord in Wakefield, raped two women on separate occasions while on bail for two previous charges of rape and one of controlling and coercive behaviour, which occurred between 2016 and 2018.

In one of the cases he led a woman into a wooded area before raping her in August 2024. Then, after being arrested and released under investigation, he raped another woman while she was asleep in December 2024.

Victim personal statements by two of the victims were read out to the court, with one of the women saying that she had made an attempt on her life in light of the attack.

One of the victims described Baxter as a “pure predator who lacks empathy for anyone else”, adding: “This man has ruined me.”

Another victim said she had suffered from panic attacks and had trouble sleeping, adding: “I wake up in the night and can’t switch my brain off.

“I still get thoughts where I blame myself for what you did but I’m working to forgive myself.”

The court heard that Baxter had previously been sentenced for two previous charges of sexual assault against two teenage girls in 2013 and 2015.

Representing Baxter, Richard Canning offered little in way of defence but said that his client has Asperger’s Syndrome, though the judge rejected that this “has a bearing on any of the offences”.

Sentencing Baxter, His Honour Judge David Batty said: “You are a dangerous and manipulative sexual predator. For many years you have shown a complete disregard for women and their wishes.”

Addressing the fact that Baxter committed subsequent attacks while on bail and under investigation, Judge Batty said: “I’m not sure I’ve ever encountered such arrogance.”

A pre-sentence report found that Baxter had “distorted beliefs of sexual entitlement” and that he has not accepted responsibility for the offending.

It was therefore concluded that Baxter poses a significant risk of reoffending and so Judge Batty opted to impose extended sentences.

Baxter was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with an extended licence period of five years. Restraining orders were also imposed that restricted him from contacting all three victims.

Following Baxter’s sentencing, Detective Constable Hannah Banks, of Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “Baxter has demonstrated that he is a dangerous sexual predator who has committed offences against multiple victims.

“Baxter will be a known face to some in the community as he was landlord of a pub in Wakefield. We hope the prison term that Baxter has been given provides some reassurance to his victims and the wider public.

“These women have been subjected to the most awful ordeal. While they have shown courage in reporting these offences and bravery in supporting the criminal justice process, Baxter has shown what a contemptible man he is. Not once during this process has he accepted responsibility for the harm he has caused or shown any remorse.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual offences or domestic abuse offences to please report it. Don’t suffer alone. We can, and will, investigate offences and build cases to ensure that perpetrators of violence and sexual violence against women are made to face justice for their actions.”

More information about reporting rape and sexual offences and where to find support is available on the West Yorkshire Police website.