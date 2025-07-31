1 . Sydney Burdon

Sydney Burdon, 65, of Thorstle Hill, Middleton, was jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of rape, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a child and four counts of engaging a child in sexual activity. The paedophile was labelled a “true monster” in court as it was explained how he raped a young girl who fell pregnant and was later forced to endure further trauma after the child was stillborn. | West Yorkshire Police