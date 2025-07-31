After another long month of sentencings at Leeds Crown Court, here are 45 of the criminals who appeared before judges -
1. Sydney Burdon
Sydney Burdon, 65, of Thorstle Hill, Middleton, was jailed for 12 years after he was found guilty of rape, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure, engaging in sexual communication with a child and four counts of engaging a child in sexual activity. The paedophile was labelled a “true monster” in court as it was explained how he raped a young girl who fell pregnant and was later forced to endure further trauma after the child was stillborn. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Peter Budai
Peter Budai, 20, was jailed for 32 months after admitting arson and violent disorder. The teenager helped stoke the flames of a fire started during the Harehills disorder last year. | West Yorkshire Police
3. John Andrew Smith
John Andrew Smith, 24, from Byram village, was jailed for 11 years after admitting causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, along with having no licence or insurance. York Crown Court heard that he was behind the wheel at the time of a head-on smash near Pontefract that killed his friend Ryan Lee on the afternoon of June 17, 2023, and left another driver with critical injuries. | North Yorkshire Police
4. Keiran Hunt
Keiran Hunt, 37, of Field View, Micklefield, was jailed for 13 years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. The court heard how he smashed into cyclist John Shelton, 48, at nearly 100mph on a Ridge Road near Micklefield, then torched the VW Golf R in a bid to cover his tracks. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Tazambil Ditta and Mohammed Yasin
Tazambil Ditta, left, 50, of Well Close Rise, Woodhouse, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years, while Mohammed Yasin, 34, of Spen Approach, West Park, was jailed for six years. The pair beat a man unconscious and almost blinded him as he waited with his partner at a bus stop in Leeds city centre on September 8 last year. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Mikey Butterworth
Mikey Butterworth, 29, of Harewood Road, Wakefield, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting robbery, ABH, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to surrender to custody in Derby. He threatened to stab an ex girlfriend in her flat unless she handed over £20. | West Yorkshire Police/PA/National World