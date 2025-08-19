A 13-year-old girl has said she struggles to leave the house and faces bouts of “uncontrollable crying” after being followed around a supermarket in Leeds by a convicted paedophile.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Javed Iqbal, 57, followed the teenager and “gestured” towards her when she visited the Aldi store on May 26 this year.

He was jailed for four years in 2016 for two charges; sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 and detaining a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iqbal, of Addingham Gardens in Armley, was returned to jail on Monday (August 18) after pleading guilty to breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard that the girl had only recently started going to the shop on her own as her mother wanted her to “have more independence”.

Javed Iqbal has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for breaching a sexual harm prevention order | West Yorkshire Police / National World

CCTV footage showed Iqbal watching the defendant and following her around the store as she looked for cat food.

For the prosecution, Jessica Lister said that at one point she “turned towards him and he gestured towards her”. He continued watching her as she took her items to the checkout.

Ms Lister said: “She was naturally frightened by this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then called her mother and was collected from the store. The police were informed and Iqbal was arrested and interviewed but denied the offence.

A devastating victim personal statement was provided, in which the 13-year-old said she was “struggling to leave the house as a result” and was having panic attacks that resulted in “uncontrollable crying”.

Leeds Crown Court

The victim also said that she was having nightmares, was “nervous around people” and “can’t go to the shops on her own anymore”.

Ms Lister told the court: “She also doesn’t want to leave the house to go to the park or spend time outside with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before this happened she was very social and went out with friends and had the freedom that she doesn’t feel she now has.”

Iqbal was released from prison in May 2020 for his previous offending but was still under a sexual harm prevention order when he followed the girl around the supermarket.

Representing Iqbal, Andrew Petterson urged the court to grant him a 25 per cent reduction in his custodial sentence for his earlier guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said that while in custody Iqbal has “used his time to undertake additional classes and has worked in the workshop”.

Sentencing Iqbal for the “serious breach” of his order, His Honour Judge Khokhar said that the impact on the victim had been “enormous”.

Judge Khokhar said: “She was frightened by the experience of seeing you and your actions.

“Thereafter it seems that her life has been affected and considerable harm has been caused to her and I’m sure that some of the fears and anxiety she experiences will continue for a period of time. That is the natural consequence of a crime of this nature.”

Iqbal was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a restraining order was imposed on him for an indefinite period.