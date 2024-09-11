Bodmin Crescent, Middleton: Leeds man charged with attempted murder after police officer attacked
Paul Magee, aged 55, of Bodmin Crescent, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.
Police were called to Bodmin Crescent in Middleton at around 11pm on Monday (September 9), after receiving a call that a man had been spotted with a knife.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that a man refused to let officers into the home and, after showing a knife, armed police were deployed and forced entry.
Officers attempted to engage with the man inside the property, and eventually arrested the after one officer sustained a “minor injury”, West Yorkshire Police said.
After being taken to hospital for treatment, the man was remanded into custody, the statement added.
Magee is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, September 11).