A man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident in Leeds on Monday.

Paul Magee, aged 55, of Bodmin Crescent, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place.

Armed police arrested a man on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, Leeds on Monday (September 9). | Google

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that a man refused to let officers into the home and, after showing a knife, armed police were deployed and forced entry.

Officers attempted to engage with the man inside the property, and eventually arrested the after one officer sustained a “minor injury”, West Yorkshire Police said.

After being taken to hospital for treatment, the man was remanded into custody, the statement added.

Magee is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, September 11).