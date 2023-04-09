Joshua Wisher, manager of the Ministry of Boxing in Moorfield Road, said the recent loss of two teenagers had “shocked and disgusted” the community, as he vows to continue his work supporting young people until “abhorrent knife culture” is eliminated.

Less than two weeks later on Friday March 31, 18-year-old Jamie Meah died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, 17, and Jamie Meah, 18, were both fatally stabbed in Armley last month (Photos issued by WYP)

Joshua said: “All who attend our boxing training sessions at The Ministry of Boxing in Armley are aghast and appalled at the two recent fatal stabbings which have shocked and disgusted our otherwise close-knit community in Armley and I am sure that I speak for all in the Leeds boxing community in stating that there can be no excuse for such conduct.”

Joshua said that The Ministry works with agencies including West Yorkshire Police and Leeds Youth Services to make the city safer for young people and provide them with positive opportunities and role models. He encouraged parents to bring their children on for a trial session.

He added: “Boxing boosts both physical and mental well-being and can assist young people in defusing potential trouble. The aim is to dissuade those who might be tempted to carry a knife from doing so as developing boxing skills can help channel frustrations.

"When a young person trains and competes, they can feel proud of showing just what they are made of in a safe amateur bout. There are a dozen or so well-run amateur boxing clubs across our city where young people can learn boxing skills in a safe and controlled environment. As for the abhorrent knife culture, I pledge not to rest until we have eliminated this scourge.”