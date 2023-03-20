Armley murder: Notre Dame Sixth Form College pays tribute to 17-year-old student stabbed to death in Leeds
Notre Dame Sixth Form College has paid tribute to a student after he was stabbed to death in Leeds.
Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known to his family and friends as TJ, was fatally wounded at a house on Salisbury Grove in Armley in the early hours of yesterday (March 19). Four men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.
He was a student at Notre Dame and the college has released a touching tribute to him, mentioning that his teachers described him as “friendly, sociable and kind”.
A thread on the Notre Dame Twitter feed read: “It is with great sadness to report that one of our lower sixth students, Trust ‘TJ’ Gangata, tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning. The college community is devastated by this news and we have him, his family, and his friends in our thoughts and prayers.
“Students, particularly his friends, will find this news very difficult to understand and accept. Our achievement tutors, safeguarding team, and college counsellors are available to all who need support. The chapel is also available for all who need a quiet space.
“Trust’s teachers described him as a ‘friendly, sociable and kind student who always contributed positively in class’. Friends of Trust called him ‘hardworking, funny, and loyal’ who was ‘a role model to his friends and always had a smile on his face’.”
Anyone with information related to the incident has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101, quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405, or online. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.