He was a student at Notre Dame and the college has released a touching tribute to him, mentioning that his teachers described him as “friendly, sociable and kind”.

A thread on the Notre Dame Twitter feed read: “It is with great sadness to report that one of our lower sixth students, Trust ‘TJ’ Gangata, tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning. The college community is devastated by this news and we have him, his family, and his friends in our thoughts and prayers.

Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known to his family and friends as TJ, was fatally wounded at a house on Salisbury Grove in Armley. Images: Google Street View/West Yorkshire Police

“Students, particularly his friends, will find this news very difficult to understand and accept. Our achievement tutors, safeguarding team, and college counsellors are available to all who need support. The chapel is also available for all who need a quiet space.

“Trust’s teachers described him as a ‘friendly, sociable and kind student who always contributed positively in class’. Friends of Trust called him ‘hardworking, funny, and loyal’ who was ‘a role model to his friends and always had a smile on his face’.”

