Jamie Meah died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley last Friday (March 31). He was in a taxi with a 16-year-old boy when they were stopped by suspects in another vehicle, before being attacked. The 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police carried out a number of operations in Leeds over the weekend as part of enquiries and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He was later released on police bail pending continuing enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “A number of wide ranging enquiries remain ongoing into this very serious offence by detectives and I want to thank residents who have come forwards with information so far.

Jamie Meah died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley. Images: West Yorkshire Police/National World

“I can promise that all necessary resources are being employed to investigate the murder of Jamie and the attack on a 16-year-old. I would like to renew our appeal for anyone who has information about the attack or footage which could assist our investigation to contact us.

“If you saw the attack on the victims, have footage of it or of suspects arriving at or leaving the scene then please get in touch with detectives here at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

