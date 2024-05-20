Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in Leeds.

He was arrested, on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences, shortly before 3pm yesterday when armed officers stopped a vehicle in Torre Lane, Harehills.

The man remains in custody in relation to an incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, on Monday, May 13, where a 34-year-old man received a gunshot wound to the face.

The man remains in custody in relation to an incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft. Picture: Tony Johnson

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to an incident in Hawkins Drive, Woodhouse, on Thursday, May 9, which has been linked.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man, who was arrested last week, has been released on bail and a 36-year-old man remains released under investigation.

“A man who had been arrested on Tuesday, May 14, in connection with the Mardale Crescent incident was released without charge later the same day.”