Seacroft shooting: Police issue update as 19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after Leeds shooting

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th May 2024, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in Leeds.

He was arrested, on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences, shortly before 3pm yesterday when armed officers stopped a vehicle in Torre Lane, Harehills.

The man remains in custody in relation to an incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft, on Monday, May 13, where a 34-year-old man received a gunshot wound to the face.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The man remains in custody in relation to an incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft. Picture: Tony JohnsonThe man remains in custody in relation to an incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft. Picture: Tony Johnson
The man remains in custody in relation to an incident in Mardale Crescent, Seacroft. Picture: Tony Johnson

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to an incident in Hawkins Drive, Woodhouse, on Thursday, May 9, which has been linked.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man, who was arrested last week, has been released on bail and a 36-year-old man remains released under investigation.

“A man who had been arrested on Tuesday, May 14, in connection with the Mardale Crescent incident was released without charge later the same day.”

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries into both incidents.

Related topics:LeedsShootingWest Yorkshire Police