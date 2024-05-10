Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are investigating after reports of a disturbance in a Leeds street involving three masked men.

Officers were called to Hawkins Drive in Woodhouse. at around 4.11pm yesterday (May 11).

One of the males was seen with what appeared to be a handgun and the sound of a gunshot was heard.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and searched the area but the suspects were not located.

A spent bullet casing was found at the scene, which has initially been assessed as being a blank round. There were no reports of any injuries or any firearm-related

damage.

A scene remains in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team have been made aware and are working to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference

13240248522 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat